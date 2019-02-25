Crews search for woman last seen with canoe in Walton County

Authorities are searching for a woman last seen leaving her home with a canoe.
According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, Shirley Robinson, 60, left her home Sunday afternoon and has not been seen since.
We're talking to authorities about the search, for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Sheriff's officials said they believe Robinson put the canoe in the water in the area of Sandy Creek Church at Hard Labor Reservoir.
There have been no sightings of the canoe or Robinson.
