  • Some travelers say lines at Atlanta airport worst they've ever seen

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Some travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport say lines at the airport Monday morning were the worst they’ve ever seen.

    A handful of people reached out to Channel 2 Action News and said they missed Monday morning flights because of the long lines.

    Channel 2 Action News Anchor Craig Lucie said his wife was one of the people who missed a flight. She sent him video of the long lines.

    Just after 10 a.m., Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach reported that the lines were improving. 

    We’re at the airport working to find out what caused the long wait times and what officials are doing to remedy the situation. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates.

