ATLANTA - Some travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport say lines at the airport Monday morning were the worst they’ve ever seen.
A handful of people reached out to Channel 2 Action News and said they missed Monday morning flights because of the long lines.
Channel 2 Action News Anchor Craig Lucie said his wife was one of the people who missed a flight. She sent him video of the long lines.
Check out the security lines at ATL’s airport this morning. My wife sent me this and this is just the line for Clear! She travels weekly and says she’s never seen it like this @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/w2py2ogO1h— Craig Lucie (@CraigLucie) February 25, 2019
Just after 10 a.m., Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach reported that the lines were improving.
We’re at the airport working to find out what caused the long wait times and what officials are doing to remedy the situation. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates.
