Some students are turning to popular grocery stores to get drunk – and it's legal

ATLANTA - High schoolers are using popular baking ingredients to get drunk and they're getting them from grocery stores.
One local high school is going as far as warning parents after a student had to go to the hospital.
Grady High School in Atlanta said that some students are walking across the street to a grocery store and buying bourbon extract. They then mix it with coffee they buy at Starbucks and walk to school with a buzz.
A small bottle of vanilla extract is 70 proof, which is a little less than a bottle of vodka.
