Some students are turning to popular grocery stores to get drunk – and it's legal

    By: Darryn Moore

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - High schoolers are using popular baking ingredients to get drunk and they're getting them from grocery stores.

    One local high school is going as far as warning parents after a student had to go to the hospital.

    Grady High School in Atlanta said that some students are walking across the street to a grocery store and buying bourbon extract. They then mix it with coffee they buy at Starbucks and walk to school with a buzz. 

    A small bottle of vanilla extract is 70 proof, which is a little less than a bottle of vodka. 

