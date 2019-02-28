Police: College student was driving 103 mph before crash that killed 2-year-old

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 19-year-old college student accused of causing a crash that killed a 2-year-old was street racing when it happened, according to police.
Randal Holsey was driving 103 mph down Tara Blvd. on Jan. 17 when he blew through a red light and hit eight cars, police say. A 2-year-old girl was ejected from one of the cars and died at the scene. Three other people, including a 4-year-old, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
In court Thursday, police said they believe Holsey was street racing at the time of the crash, but Holsey's attorney told a different story. He said the 19-year-old was a high school honor roll student and was doing well in college when the tragic accident happened. He blamed the crash of the driver of the car with the child inside.
We're breaking down what happened in court and working to speak with the family of the toddler killed in the crash, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
