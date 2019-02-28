  • Police: College student was driving 103 mph before crash that killed 2-year-old

    By: Tom Jones

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 19-year-old college student accused of causing a crash that killed a 2-year-old was street racing when it happened, according to police.

    Randal Holsey was driving 103 mph down Tara Blvd. on Jan. 17 when he blew through a red light and hit eight cars, police say. A 2-year-old girl was ejected from one of the cars and died at the scene. Three other people, including a 4-year-old, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

    Fatal 8-car crash in Clayton County
    WSB-TV

    In court Thursday, police said they believe Holsey was street racing at the time of the crash, but Holsey's attorney told a different story. He said the 19-year-old was a high school honor roll student and was doing well in college when the tragic accident happened. He blamed the crash of the driver of the car with the child inside.

