  • Driver runs red light, crashing into 8 cars, killing toddler, police say

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A driver running a red light caused an eight-car pileup, killing a young girl.

    Authorities in Clayton County said the crash happened Thursday night.

    Police said an impatient driver in a Dodge Charger ran a red light at the intersection of Holiday Boulevard and Old Dixie Highway. The driver wrecked into several vehicles in a horrific crash.

