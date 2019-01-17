Big rig plows into motel, barely missing woman inside

ATLANTA - A big rig plowed into a motel room in Atlanta, barely missing a woman inside, police said.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings was at the Airway Motel on Futon Industrial Blvd., where the truck was still jutting out of the building Thursday morning.
No one was hurt in the crash, but the driver was taken into custody.
We're talking to the woman in the room about how she managed to escape, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Well this isn’t something you typically see. A semi crashed into a motel on Fulton Industrial Blvd. this morning. No one was hurt. Driver is in custody. Working to gather more details. I’ll have a live report at noon pic.twitter.com/bGRHrLmRvf— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) January 17, 2019
The suspect is in the back of this police car pic.twitter.com/Qahcek0xOD— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) January 17, 2019
