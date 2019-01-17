  • Big rig plows into motel, barely missing woman inside

    By: Christian Jennings

    ATLANTA - A big rig plowed into a motel room in Atlanta, barely missing a woman inside, police said. 

    Channel 2's Christian Jennings was at the Airway Motel on Futon Industrial Blvd., where the truck was still jutting out of the building Thursday morning. 

    No one was hurt in the crash, but the driver was taken into custody. 

    We're talking to the woman in the room about how she managed to escape, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

