Unjust punishment? Boy suspended for unwittingly using counterfeit money in lunch line

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A local 12-year-old has been placed on in-school suspension after his family says he unwittingly passed counterfeit money in the lunch line.
The family sat down with Channel 2’s Tom Regan and told him how the boy’s father had received change from a nearby Wendy’s.
The father said he gave his son a $20 bill from the change he got, for his son to use for lunch money.
When his son used the bill in the lunch line, the son said he was immediately taken to in-school suspension for passing a counterfeit bill.
The family’s fight to get the boy’s record cleared, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
