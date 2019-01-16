DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A star athlete at a local high school is being held in jail without bond after police arrested him at school for murder.
“It’s amazing how kids can ruin their lives at the stroke of a minute ya know – just seconds,” parent Allen Russell said.
Russell’s son is a junior at Alexander High School.
The teen told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes he knew about the arrest of his classmate and football player Jalen Morgan.
Police arrested Morgan on campus last week because they said he was part of a conspiracy to commit murder back in May of last year.
Investigators said seven people were involved and Jalen, along with his cousin LeAndrea Morgan, acted as the lookouts for the crime.
“Two of these individuals had preexisting issues with each other and they showed up in an attempt to commit this act,” said Sgt. Jesse Hambrick with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Fernandes learned that the intended target for the murder is not the person shot and killed.
