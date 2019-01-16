2 men in van are targeting women outside metro shopping centers, police say

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Two men appear to be targeting women at several metro Atlanta shopping centers, police say.
One 16-year-old victim didn't even know she was being followed until a witness stepped in.
Roswell police said a gold van has been spotted at four different location that all line up along Holcomb Bridge Road in North Fulton County.
The van was last spotted inside the parking lot on Woodstock and Holcomb Bridge Roads. That is where a witness said they saw a man get out of the van and then start trailing the teen girl. The witness grew concerned and followed the girl to her car, just to make sure she was OK.
Police believe the two are driving around shopping centers looking to scam people out of thousands of dollars.
“The driver is alone in the van while the other one is walking in the parking lot looking to cause damage to the vehicle, where the other one will come up to you and say, ‘Hey, I can fix this for you,’” said Roswell police spokesperson Lisa Holland.
Police still don’t have a good description of the two men, but investigators say neighboring police departments, are also investigating.
List of locations:
- The van has been spotted near the Super Target on Woodstock Road. The shopping center is close to Leita Thompson Memorial Park.
- The van was also seen in the Kroger shopping center between East Roswell Park and Centennial High School.
- It also popped up in the Kroger shopping center on Holcomb Bridge Road. That is near the Studio Movie Grill.
- The other sighting was at a Kroger shopping center on East Crossville Road.
