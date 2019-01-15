New Birth gives members affected by government shutdown nearly $300 each

ATLANTA - The partial government shutdown continues and many federal workers haven't been paid in weeks, so a local church stepped in to help its members who have been impacted.
Church members at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church were able to raise enough money to give fellow members affected by the government shutdown nearly $300 each in cash.
Pastor Jamal Bryant, who joined the church in December, said he felt he and his congregation had a responsibility to help those in need. He said 30 people went to the altar Sunday seeking aide.
“When the government shuts down is when the church needs to be wide open,” Bryant said.
