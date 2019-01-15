Officer attacked with own Taser after dangerous suspect resists arrest, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police told Channel 2 Action News an injured officer was rushed to the emergency room after a "dangerous" suspect resisted arrest and reached for the officer's weapon.
Police said they tried to arrest Mark Anthony Antunez, 20, on felony drug charges when he resisted and grabbed the officer's Taser.
It happened Monday morning on Burbank Circle, according to police.
The Taser hit the officer twice; once on the body and then once in the groin area, police said.
