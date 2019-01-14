0 Newlywed charged with bride's murder outside Popeye's

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Nearly three months after a newlywed couple was shot outside a metro Atlanta Popeye’s, the groom has been charged with murder in his wife’s death, according to his indictment.

Michael Dale LaVigne and Alisha Watkins Stephens had been married just two weeks when both were shot at the DeKalb County restaurant on Oct. 22. Stephens, a 35-year-old mother of three, died from her injuries. LaVigne was shot seven times and critically injured.

According to investigators, the couple went to a Popeye’s on Panola Road to buy meth. After the two arrived, LaVigne was robbed at gunpoint and he pulled out a gun, the indictment states. LaVigne struck Stephens during a shootout with an alleged gang member, the indictment states.

A DeKalb grand jury last week indicted LaVigne on numerous counts, including felony murder, and drug and firearm charges.

Saturday morning, LaVigne was arrested. He was being held without bond Monday.

His mother told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he couldn’t remember what happened the night he and Stephens went to the Popeye’s.

LaVigne’s mother, Donna White, had only recently met her new daughter-in-law but instantly liked her, she said in the days after the shooting.

“They were so in love, just googly over each other,” White said.

White said she couldn’t understand how the couple had been caught up in violence. Her son is lucky to be alive, she said.

DeKalb police quickly arrested a teenager accused of shooting the couple. Carlos Rodriguez, 18, was charged with murder, though the motive remains under investigation, police said. Rodriguez was also indicted by the grand jury.

LaVigne has twice served time in state prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. Most recently, he was released in February 2018 after serving nearly two years for trafficking methamphetamine, records showed.

This article was written by Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

