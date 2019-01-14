ATLANTA - Katrina Taylor-Parks, the deputy chief of staff for former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, was sentenced Monday afternoon in federal court to nearly two years in prison.
As U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones announced her sentence, Taylor-Parks collapsed to the floor. The judge then cleared the courtroom and asked if she needed medical attention. One of her attorneys signaled she did.
Taylor-Parks is the fifth person so far to plead guilty in the long-running corruption probe of City Hall. Taylor-Parks admitted in August that she accepted payments from an unidentified vendor that was awarded about $100,000 in city business.
She pleaded guilty last year to accepting $4,000 in bribes.
In exchange for money, Taylor-Parks admitted to helping the vendor arrange meetings with high-ranking city officials and introduced him to a member of City Council that prosecutors have not named.
When she entered the courthouse about 1:15 p.m., she told reporters that “a positive outcome is what I’m praying for.”
