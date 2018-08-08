ATLANTA - One of former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed's senior staffers is now charged in the Atlanta City Hall bribery investigation.
Federal prosecutors charged Evelyn Katrina Taylor-Parks with conspiracy to commit bribery. The charge were unsealed Wednesday morning.
Prosecutors say a vendor paid a business owned by Taylor-Parks $2,000 and deposited nearly $90,000 into a business account controlled by Taylor-Parks' husband.
Prosecutors also say Taylor-Parks filed a false city financial disclosure statement.
Taylor-Parks served as Reed's deputy chief of staff, a position she continued to hold under Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms until recently.
