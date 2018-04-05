Feds indict former Atlanta official Mitzi Bickers in bribery probe

ATLANTA -
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta announced an 11-count indictment against a former city of Atlanta employee in the ongoing corruption investigation at City Hall Thursday morning.
Prosecutors charged the Rev. Mitzi Bickers, a longtime political operative and former aide to former Mayor Kasim Reed, with conspiracy to commit bribery to obtain city contracts for two contractors, along with money laundering and filing fake tax returns.
The bribes totalled more than $2 million, prosecutors said.
We're working to learn details of the indictment for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Prosecutors plan a news conference later today.
Federal agents have been investigating the city for nearly two years, and that investigation has netted several guilty pleas — from the city’s former chief procurement officer Adam Smith, to city contractors Elvin “E.R.” Mitchell Jr. and Charles P. Richards Jr. All three men have admitted to bribery charges and are cooperating with the probe.
