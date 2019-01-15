Passengers arrive hours early at Atlanta airport after massive security lines

ATLANTA - Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are arriving several hours early this morning after the security checkpoint line snaked around the baggage claim on Monday.
The TSA confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that more workers called out sick as they continue to work without pay, which is causing grief for airline passengers.
“Yeah, we're inconvenienced. We're worried we may miss our flights, but it's nothing compared to what these people are going through,” said passenger Dawn Hunt.
We're LIVE at the airport checking on the wait at security, and hearing from airport officials, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
[PHOTOS: Long lines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport]
Channel 2's Darryn Moore spoke to one passenger who arrived at the airport at 2 a.m. to make her 7 a.m. flight.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}