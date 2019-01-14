ATLANTA - Travelers at Atlanta's airport got stuck in long lines Monday morning.
Some passengers complained of wait times lasting several hours, with lines stretching from security through the atrium and baggage claim most of the morning.
Atlanta Airport 10:15 a.m. : In this video we started at the back of the security point entrance, walked the line to baggage claim. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/PBLd1XRhwQ— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) January 14, 2019
As the morning went on, lines improved slightly, but wait times are still more than an hour, according to people in line.
Atlanta Airport 11:10 a.m. -Lines on the outskirts of the atrium are moving more frequently now. They’re split on either side of the escalators . Folks still saying they’ve been in line for more than an hour. @wsbtv @ATLairport pic.twitter.com/oaz53OyKrc— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) January 14, 2019
On the website, the security check points listed wait times of "over an hour."
When asked about the issues on Twitter, the Atlanta airport directed travelers to contact the Transportation Safety Administration about the lines.
We're sorry for any inconvenience. We'll let TSA management know. You can also contact TSA directly via https://t.co/WjLb4ugwaK, via e-mail at TSA-ContactCenter@tsa.dhs.gov, or through their social media at @AskTSA *NA— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) January 14, 2019
With the partial government shutdown, TSA workers are currently not getting paid. We have reached out to the TSA for comment but have not received a response yet.
Delta also responded to customers, telling them they are working with the TSA and the Department of Homeland Security to help "minimize potential impact."
Aaron, I apologize for the inconvenience, Delta is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security and TSA to minimize any potential impact to our customers. Please provide your confirmation number and I'll be happy to review your reservation. *AKB— Delta (@Delta) January 14, 2019
We're working to learn what's being done to keep the lines moving and how the airport and TSA are handling these issues, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
