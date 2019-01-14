  • Passengers complain of extremely long lines at Atlanta airport

    By: Nicole Carr

    ATLANTA - Travelers at Atlanta's airport got stuck in long lines Monday morning.

    Some passengers complained of wait times lasting several hours, with lines stretching from security through the atrium and baggage claim most of the morning.

    As the morning went on, lines improved slightly, but wait times are still more than an hour, according to people in line.

    On the website, the security check points listed wait times of  "over an hour."

    When asked about the issues on Twitter, the Atlanta airport directed travelers to contact the Transportation Safety Administration about the lines.

    With the partial government shutdown, TSA workers are currently not getting paid. We have reached out to the TSA for comment but have not received a response yet.

    Delta also responded to customers, telling them they are working with the TSA and the Department of Homeland Security to help "minimize potential impact."

    We're working to learn what's being done to keep the lines moving and how the airport and TSA are handling these issues, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

