Swastikas spray-painted in areas of metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — A neighborhood is calling for justice after three swastikas were found spray-painted in Virginia Highland. And they’re just some of the hateful symbols found spray-painted in metro Atlanta this week.

Neighbors are struggling to understand why someone would do something like this.

At least a half-dozen swastikas were spray-painted at different places throughout the metro area — all found during a week where people are trying to celebrate the holidays.

And now— those impacted want those responsible to be caught.

“It was horrifying to come out and see a symbol of hate on your tree and your yard, your property,” Stephanie Fredrick said.

It was a rude awakening for Fredrick that instead of celebrating the holidays, she was covering up hate.

“There were children out here riding bikes and playing hoops again, and on the last day of Hanukkah, right before Christmas,” she said.

In a one-mile radius, three black swastikas marked three spots in Virginia Highlands, found spray-painted on trees and concrete.

“It’s purposeful. It’s trying to send a message of hate,” Fredrick said.

And it wasn’t just in Virginia Highlands. Swastikas were also found on Georgia 400 and in Roswell at Old Mill Park, all seemingly painted before the last night of Hanukkah.

“It feels like bailing out a flooded boat with a teacup, that you know what you have is insufficient to stop it, but you’re gonna continue to work through it anyway,” said State Rep. Esther Panitch, Georgia’s lone Jewish state representative.

She says crimes like these are no longer surprising but that the fight against them cannot stop.

“We will not be intimidated by it, but people should be prosecuted for it,” Panitch said.

That’s the hope of those like Fredrick and Panitch, hoping that those responsible for the hate will soon be held accountable.

“We’re gonna come find you, and we’re gonna prosecute you. So don’t think you’re winning by doing this, because you’re not,” Panitch said.

For full disclosure, Fredrick is the wife of a WSB employee.

If you know anything that could help police with this case. The state representative and Fredrick both ask you to reach out to the police.

