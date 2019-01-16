ATLANTA - A heads up for anyone planning to take a MARTA train to the airport this morning.
MARTA tweeted just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday that due to an emergency situation near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, trains are unable to service the airport station.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer took pictures overnight of what appears to be a train that derailed on the tracks late Tuesday night.
MARTA officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday that service is still suspended.
We're making calls to MARTA officials about the delays and will bring you any updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
We’re told no passengers were stuck.
MARTA is currently running bus shuttles between the airport and College Park stations, as they work to remove the two rail cars.
