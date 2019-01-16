McKinley detained, undergoing mental evaluation

LOS ANGELES, Ca. - Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley was detained by Los Angeles police on Tuesday and is undergoing a mental evaluation.
The Falcons acknowledged the incident in a statement Tuesday night.
“We were recently made aware of the situation involving Takk in Los Angeles earlier today,” head coach Dan Quinn said in the statement released by the team Tuesday night. “Any time a situation occurs that is or could be related to mental health issues we take it very seriously. We will do everything we possibly can to support and assist Takk as our players’ mental and physical well-being are always our top priority.”
McKinley was drafted by the Falcons in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
