18-year-old college student identified as woman murdered, found in burning car

ATLANTA - Police told Channel 2 Action News an 18-year-old college student was murdered and found in her burning car last week.
Now, police want to find a man who used her debit card hours after Tayla Torres' murder.
Channel 2's Tom Jones obtained surveillance video of the man arriving at the bank.
Someone dropped him off at the BB&T Bank in the Camp Creek Marketplace, where he walked to an ATM and used Torres' card.
Police are hoping someone recognizes him.
Jones speaks with the victim's mother and uncovers the distinctive clue that could help catch the person responsible, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
