Body found inside burning car in South Fulton County, witness says

Authorities are investigating at car fire early Wednesday morning in East Point.
A witness said there was a body in the burning car on Connally Drive.
East Point police confirms to Channel 2 Action News that there is an active fire investigation at the location.
Channel 2's Tom Jones at the scene said the medical examiner is on the scene.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene talking to police as they collect evidence, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
I’m on the scene of a burned up car that neighbors say police told them has a body inside. I’m getting more details for Channel 2 Action News at 4:30. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/I3OtB4MTnW— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) January 9, 2019
