Man left to die along interstate after being shot in stomach, family says

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Locust Grove police are investigating a shooting that happened along Interstate 75.
Travis Bell said he got into a taxi cab with 3 other people Jan. 2. when the driver started going the wrong way.
We speak with the victim’s mother as he continues to recover, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
Bell told police when he said something to the driver, the driver then pulled over along the side of the interstate, pulled out a gun and demanded Bell’s wallet, phone and other valuables. That’s when family members said Bell was shot in the stomach.
The next thing Bell said he remembers is waking up at Grady Memorial Hospital. His family said he had been laying for at 30 minutes along the side of the interstate before he was able to flag someone down to help.
21 y/o Travis Bell was shot during a robbery last week in Locust Grove along I75. His family says he is recovering at a hospital but will need several more weeks of recovery. pic.twitter.com/dsJ6GNlNQK— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) January 9, 2019
Locust Grove Police are investigating what happened to the young man. When he woke up in the hospital he said he got in a taxi cab and 3 people inside robbed him, then shot him and left him along the interstate. pic.twitter.com/89vpyXupmz— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) January 9, 2019
I'm putting together his family's plea for justice and hope that Travis makes a full recovery...for @wsbtv at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/SfYrDZcU8Y— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) January 9, 2019
