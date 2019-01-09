  • Man left to die along interstate after being shot in stomach, family says

    By: Matt Johnson

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Locust Grove police are investigating a shooting that happened along Interstate 75. 

    Travis Bell said he got into a taxi cab with 3 other people Jan. 2. when the driver started going the wrong way. 

    Bell told police when he said something to the driver, the driver then pulled over along the side of the interstate, pulled out a gun and demanded Bell’s wallet, phone and other valuables. That’s when family members said Bell was shot in the stomach. 

    The next thing Bell said he remembers is waking up at Grady Memorial Hospital. His family said he had been laying for at 30 minutes along the side of the interstate before he was able to flag someone down to help.

