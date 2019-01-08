Robbery suspect shot, killed outside metro Atlanta Red Lobster

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shootout involving an off-duty police officer.
Channel 2 Action News has learned that an off-duty Clarkston police officer was working a security detail at the Red Lobster on Candler Road when he saw a robbery happening in the parking lot.
There was a shootout between him and two suspects, police said.
One suspect died, another was hospitalized and two others are still on the run.
