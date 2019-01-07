TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are working to identify a baby who was found dead Sunday afternoon in Troup County.
Troup County sheriff’s deputies were called to Boy Scout Road off New Franklin Road about 3:20 p.m. after someone found the baby’s body in a cooler on the side of the road.
Witnesses told authorities that the cooler, a zippered bag on wheels with watermelon print, had been sitting there for up to a week. Investigators are working to find the owner of the cooler.
“Once on scene, deputies and investigators discovered what appeared to be a deceased newborn child in a portable cooler bag,” sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Stewart Smith said in a news release.
The GBI is scheduled to perform an autopsy Tuesday, which may provide investigators with clues as to how the child died.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
