165 neglected German shepherds rescued from central Georgia property

More than 165 German shepherds neglected and living in filthy conditions in central Georgia are now in need of new homes.
The Atlanta Humane Society shared with Channel 2 Action News video of the dogs found on a Candler County property Thursday.
AHS workers went to care for the shepherds Friday and brought several of the animals to their campuses in Midtown Atlanta and Alpharetta Saturday.
Candler County Sheriff deputies arrested the property owner for animal cruelty.
"The dogs on this property are living in extremely unsanitary conditions and are in desperate need of help. Our team is working closely with Candler County Sheriff’s Department to provide the support and care needed to ensure the best outcome for these dogs," said Jessica Rock, Director of Legal Advocacy and Law Enforcement Support at the Atlanta Humane Society.
The humane society said that ll the animals are being accessed and given medical exams onsite.
