Kidnapping suspect follows woman into karate dojo ... and it ends badly for him

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Police said a karate instructor stepped in to help a woman after a man tried to force her into his car outside a north Charlotte karate studio Thursday night
Police said August Williams, 47, is accused of following the woman into the karate school after he attempted to snatch her just before 9 p.m.
Once Williams got inside, police said, an instructor fended him off and he ran out of the studio.
Williams was later taken into custody.
“It’s a great thing the people in there were able to help defend her, extremely lucky that it was a karate studio and usually you don’t see a suspect act like this,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Capt. J.D. Thomas said.
Williams was taken to the hospital with injuries before he was taken to jail.
Police said Williams was on drugs at the time of the assault. He has been arrested multiple times in the past on drug and assault charges.
