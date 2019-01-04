  • Shaq pays for funeral of 7-year-old girl killed by drive-by shooter

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    HOUSTON - Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal has helped pay for the funeral costs needed to bury the 7-year-old girl from Houston who was shot and killed by a man who opened fire on her family’s vehicle in Houston. 

    O’Neal and Houston police Officer Kenneth Miles gave a check to Green House International Church that will pay for the funeral for Jazmine Barnes, KPRC reported.

    Jazmine was killed when an unidentified driver shot the girl in the head as he shot at the car her mother was driving Sunday morning.

    Jazmine’s sisters were also in the car, but were not hurt.

    Their mother, Alexis Dilbert, was shot in the arm and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, CNN reported.

    Police are still looking for the man, described as bearded, possibly in his 40s and driving a red, four-door pickup truck.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Law enforcement officials released a composite image of the man who they said is responsible.

    Since the image was released, police have been fielding calls, but none have yet led to the man, CNN reported.

    Police believe the family did nothing to provoke the attack, CNN reported.

    Jazmine’s service will be held Tuesday with a viewing followed by her funeral, CNN reported.

    Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is also helping the family. He announced on Twitter that he is dedicating the playoff game the Texans are appearing in to Jazmine and is donating his check from that game to her family, KPRC reported.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories