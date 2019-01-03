0 Wanda Smith, Miss Sophia out at V-103

ATLANTA - Welcome to 2019 and the first Atlanta radio personalities who are out: Wanda Smith and Miss Sophia from V-103.

They were part of the Frank Ski’s original morning show and the revamped one that returned nearly a year ago.

Smith has been a mainstay at V-103 for more than two decades with just a single year off in 2013. A comedienne by trade, she has provided Ski with wisecracks and ebullience. She was also part of Ryan Cameron’s show for most of his morning run until he chose to leave V-103 last January, opening the door for Ski’s full-time return.

Miss Sophia (real name: Joe Taylor) was the first drag queen to ever have a regular slot on a morning radio show in Atlanta. She was on the show for four years, providing entertainment news from 2006 to 2010. She came back last year to do the same thing.

The new/old V-103 morning show generated strong ratings for most of 2018, finishing in the top three in most key demos. There was a dip as the Christmas holidays approached.

V-103 management does not typically discuss why it makes these types of personnel moves and general manager Rick Caffey did not return a message seeking comment.

The station is now owned by Entercom, which scooped up V-103’s predecessor owner CBS Radio in November, 2017. I heard Entercom isn’t quite as generous with salaries as CBS was. It also doesn’t support remote broadcasts, which used to be a standard feature on V-103.

Ski, 54, will be paired up with a younger female co-host soon, though I am not 100% sure who it is.

Smith got upset in the fall when she and comic Katt Williams began roasting each other and she felt like Ski didn’t cut it off before it got out of hand. She also wasn’t happy that he had posted the roast portion on YouTube, which went viral.

This article was written by Rodney Ho of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.