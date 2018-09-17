0 Katt Williams claims local radio host's husband pulled gun on him at club

NORCROSS, Ga. - Comic Katt Williams told the Gwinnett County police Saturday night that V-103’s Wanda Smith’s husband pointed a gun at him outside the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross.

Smith’s husband LaMorris Sellers told cops he did chase Williams into a nearby supermarket but did not point a gun at him. According to a police report, he said his gun had merely fallen out of his waistband.

The incident between Sellers and Williams “stemmed from an interview that Wanda conducted with Katt previously in Atlanta,” the report said.

The Friday interview, which featured Williams and Smith roasting each other, went viral and has been seen by millions.

TRENDING STORIES:

Gary Abdo, the owner of Atlanta Comedy Theater, said he was in the V-103 studio when the exchange happened and said it was super tense between Smith and Williams.

This interview led to Saturday night. Outside the Atlanta Comedy Theater, where Smith regularly hosts, Williams arrived to support another comic.

Smith on the air said when Williams saw her on the sidewalk outside the club, he approached her and said, “I told you f**kin’ with me will make you go viral!” That’s when her husband got upset but on air, she said for legal reasons, she couldn’t get into it.

The police report said Williams told the cop that Sellers pointed a gun to his face.

“Katt and his security guard fled [to] the Food Depot next door where the officer had his initial contact with them,” the report said.

Sellers told the cops that Williams “had a verbal altercation with Wanda. He said that Katt indicated that he wanted to fight. According to LaMorris, he approached Katt and chased him into Food Depot where he left him and returned to the Atlanta Comedy Theater. When asked if he had a gun on him, he said yes. LaMorris stated that as he was chasing Katt, his gun fell from his waistband and he bent to retrieve it however, he never pointed it at anyone.”

Video from the Food Depot showed Sellers chasing Williams but no evidence of a gun, the report said. The comedy theater management told the officer they couldn’t access the video from the club’s vantage point.

Williams chose not to prosecute. Despite that, police said depending on what video at the Atlanta Comedy Theater shows, they could still file criminal charges in the incident.

This article was written by Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.