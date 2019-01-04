0 Missing man's SUV found abandoned; family desperate for answers

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is stepping in to help find a man last seen by family members on Dec. 28, 2018 in Lamar County.

We've now learned officers found his SUV in Clayton County, abandoned.

Tambra Crawford is heartbroken. She’d give anything to see her brother, Roderick Crawford, again.

“Rod would never just walk away from his family. He loves his family. Especially to leave his boys and not show back up,” said Tambra Crawford.

His family hasn’t seen or heard from Roderick Crawford since Friday, when he left his home in Barnesville around 7 to check his work schedule.

“And it’s like he vanished into thin air,” said Tambra Crawford.

She said her brother tried to call his wife at 7:19.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Then by 8, it was like the phone was turned off,” she said.

This week, a Clayton County police officer found Roderick Crawford’s SUV, but not the loving father of four.

“Something is off. Something is not right. I just get this feeling, you know, something is wrong with my pops, man,” said Ladarius Crawford, Roderick Crawford’s oldest son.

His family is convinced something terrible happened to him.

“I think he was caught off guard. Rod is the type he would help anybody. If it was someone on side of road that needed help, someone walking, Rod was helpful,” Ladarius Crawford said.

Channel 2’s Christian Jennings called the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office several times Thursday looking for an update on the case, but she didn’t hear back. The GBI said it is assisting in the case.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.