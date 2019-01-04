0 2 in custody in connection with missing father's death

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. - Two people are in custody in connection with the death of a missing man.

Channel 2's Christian Jennings learned that the Upson County sheriff had two people in custody Friday morning in connection to the death of Roderick Crawford.

The family of Crawford told Channel 2 Action News that his body was found Thursday night in Upson County behind a mobile home in the Lincoln Park area of Thomaston.

Investigators believe he was murdered but do not yet have a cause of death.

He was last seen on Dec. 28 in Lamar County. His family said he was going to check his work schedule.

Tambra Crawford is heartbroken. When the GBI was searching for her brother, she said she would give anything to see her brother again.

“Rod would never just walk away from his family. He loves his family. Especially to leave his boys and not show back up,” said Tambra Crawford.

His family hasn’t seen or heard from Roderick Crawford since Friday, when he left his home in Barnesville around 7 p.m. to check his work schedule.

“And it’s like he vanished into thin air,” said Tambra Crawford.

She said her brother tried to call his wife at 7:19 p.m.

“Then by 8 p.m. it was like the phone was turned off,” she said.

