ATLANTA - The Atlanta City Council has passed new rules over the electric scooters that are scattered throughout the city.
#Breaking Atlanta City Council just passed new motorized scooter regulations without much debate. More at 6. pic.twitter.com/lOrCw7eSDR— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) January 7, 2019
Under the new ordinance, the scooters will not be allowed on sidewalks, only city streets, bike lanes and shared-use paths.
Also, only one rider will be allowed on the scooters and you will not be able to use a cellphone while riding them.
Scooter speeds will also be limited to 15 mph under the ordinance.
The new ordinance needs to be signed by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Once she does, the new rules will go into effect immediately.
Under the new regs, motorized scooters will not be allowed on sidewalks, only streets, bike lanes and shared-use paths. One rider per scooter, speed capped at 15mph, no cellphone use while operating. pic.twitter.com/g9bgx6lILJ— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) January 7, 2019
Under this new ordinance, motorized scooters would be allowed on the Beltline. It goes into effect once the mayor signs it. She has eight days to sign. pic.twitter.com/U6sIRkhBpZ— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) January 7, 2019
