  • City Council passes ordinance banning scooters from sidewalks

    By: Richard Elliot

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The Atlanta City Council has passed new rules over the electric scooters that are scattered throughout the city. 

    Channel 2's Richard Elliot broke the news on Twitter. 

    Under the new ordinance, the scooters will not be allowed on sidewalks, only city streets, bike lanes and shared-use paths. 

    Also, only one rider will be allowed on the scooters and you will not be able to use a cellphone while riding them.

    Elliot will have a live update on the new ordinance, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    Scooter speeds will also be limited to 15 mph under the ordinance.  

    The new ordinance needs to be signed by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Once she does, the new rules will go into effect immediately. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories