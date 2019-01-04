New rules to how you ride mobile scooters? Changes could soon go into effect

ATLANTA - Changes to how you ride mobile scooters could go into effect Monday.
One of the changes includes: No riding the scooters on the sidewalks -- just like bikes and cars.
Pedestrians like that idea, but scooter riders, not so much.
After hundreds of complaints from pedestrians that the parked scooters block the side walks and curb cuts for wheelchairs, city leaders decided it was time to regulate the scooters.
