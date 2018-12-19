Uber has joined the scrum of companies fighting for a share of Atlanta’s burgeoning market for electric scooters.
The company announced this morning that its “JUMP by Uber” scooters will launch in Atlanta today. Uber joins Bird and Lime, which launched scooters in Atlanta earlier this year.
The companies bill them as an easy solution for short trips. But they’ve also drawn critics, who say they’re a safety hazard for users and for those around them.
We're breaking down how the program works and the growth use of e-scooters in Atlanta on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
