DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman accused of running a prostitution ring in DeKalb County pleaded guilty on Tuesday and was sentenced to three years in prison.
Darliene Crenshaw was arrested in January, along with her husband and more than 50 other people.
Prosecutors said Crenshaw and her husband ran a high-end prostitution business out of apartments near the old Dunwoody police headquarters.
Investigators said it was one of the largest prostitution rings ever discovered in DeKalb County.
Channel 2 Action News was there Tuesday as Crenshaw asked the judge for mercy while fighting back tears.
“Please have mercy,” Crenshaw said. “My biggest concern is not my punishment, but the punishment of my children.”
Judge Gail Flake did not give the woman “first offender status,” which would have wiped her record after she completed her sentence.
Samuel Crenshaw’s case has not gone to trial, but if it does, the woman’s plea deal mandates that she testify against him.
