ATLANTA - We hope you enjoyed the last few days of dry weather, because days of rain is returning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said the rain will begin to move into parts of Georgia around midnight.
The morning commute Thursday will be messy, as the rain will stick around through lunchtime.
We're updating the latest forecast models for who could see the most rain, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
There’s a chance for even more rain Friday and even some light snow or flurries in parts of northeast Georgia in the evening.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on any severe weather]
But everything will move out this weekend, and you can expect to see a dry Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Rain is coming! We are dry today...but rain develops overnight into Thursday morning. Plan on a wet commute Thursday and Friday. Dry weather arrives for the weekend and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day pic.twitter.com/rKiqVdB0kA— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) December 19, 2018
Wrap-around moisture on the backside of a system (that will produce widespread RAIN on Thursday) could produce some wintry mix Friday night in NE GA. Significant accumulation isn't forecast. We'll be tracking this system for you ahead at Noon! pic.twitter.com/xFGh9K9eMn— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) December 19, 2018
