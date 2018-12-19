  • Widespread rain moves in late tonight, will stick around next couple days

    ATLANTA - We hope you enjoyed the last few days of dry weather, because days of rain is returning.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said the rain will begin to move into parts of Georgia around midnight. 

    The morning commute Thursday will be messy, as the rain will stick around through lunchtime. 

    There’s a chance for even more rain Friday and even some light snow or flurries in parts of northeast Georgia in the evening. 

    But everything will move out this weekend, and you can expect to see a dry Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

