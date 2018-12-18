DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia Bureau of Investigation employee is off the job after he was seen in a disturbing photo with a victim's remains.
Authorities said Robert Page was murdered by Christian Ponce-Martinez, 25, who then dismembered and hid Page's body.
Page's family reported him missing on Nov. 8. Using a neighbor’s surveillance video, police were able to arrest Ponce-Martinez after he was seen on Page's property.
A source told Channel 2 Action News, a photo of a GBI employee posing with Page's head was passed around the office and the agency began an investigation.
The employee resigned in lieu of termination.
Members of the victim's family told Channel 2's Tom Jones they are furious the employee was allowed to resign rather than being fired.
