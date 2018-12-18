Funeral service to be held for fallen DeKalb County officer

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County officer Edgar Flores paid the ultimate price and today, the community will honor his sacrifice.
The first of two funerals for the fallen officer will begin at 11 a.m.
Investigators said 33-year-old Brandon Taylor shot and killed the 24-year-old officer during a traffic stop last week.
Today, Flores would have turned 25 years old. He was engaged to be married and is being remembered as a hero.
DeKalb County officers will form a procession at their police headquarters. That will be followed by a funeral at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody.
A second service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Flowery Branch.
Fellow officers have set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.
