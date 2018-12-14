DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County police officer and a suspect died Thursday night after a traffic stop led to a chase and shooting.
DeKalb County Police Chief James Conroy told Channel 2 Action News that the still-unidentified officer and suspect died at a hospital from injuries suffered during the shooting.
"Tonight, a DeKalb County Police officer died in the line of duty serving its citizens of DeKalb County," Conroy said.
A police dog was also shot and remains in critical condition Friday morning.
We're working on learning more about the officer killed in the line of duty RIGHT NOW on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Conroy said the shooting followed a traffic stop. He said the suspect tried to run and shot the pursuing DeKalb County officer while he hid behind a business.
The suspect then shot a police K-9, prompting officers to shoot the suspect, Conroy said.
"I am very proud of the men and women of the police department. They responded to the scene, were able to track the suspect, they did their job," Conroy told Channel 2 Action News.
[PHOTOS: Officer killed in line of duty after traffic stop]
Conroy said the slain officer had been with the department for less than two years. The suspect was described as a man in his 20s to 30s.
The DeKalb officer was the fifth Georgia officer killed in the line of duty this year, according to Channel 2’s investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}