0 Officials, police departments send condolences over death of DeKalb officer

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - As soon as the news broke that a DeKalb County police officer was killed in the line of duty Thursday night, officials and other departments across the metro started sending out their condolences and support for the DeKalb County Police Department.

Georgia's Gov.-elect, Brian Kemp, tweeted out, "We are forever grateful for his service and sacrifice."

The DeKalb police officer shot earlier today has died. We are forever grateful for his service and sacrifice. Our prayers are with those who mourn. https://t.co/5kCPsxDici — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) December 14, 2018

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which has taken over the investigation, tweeted out a touching tribute showing a badge with a thin blue line across it.

Our hearts are with the family, blood & blue, of the DeKalb County Police Officer who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty tonight. We thank you for your service and pray for the DeKalb County Police Department. 🖤💙🖤 #LODD pic.twitter.com/4wvlCmwPpr — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) December 14, 2018

Investigators have not released the name of the officer yet, only saying the officer was a man and had been with the force for less than two years.

[PHOTOS: Officer, suspect in critical condition after traffic stop]

Departments across the metro also sent their condolences to the DeKalb County Police Department:

The Tyrone Police Department sends our thoughts and prayers to the DeKalb County Police Department. Tonight they are grieving the lose of one of their officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice. — Tyrone (GA) Police (@TyronePolice) December 14, 2018

On behalf of @cobbpolice1, Chief Register sends his sincerest condolences to @DeKalbCountyPD for their fallen officer. Thoughts and prayers for fellow officers, family, and friends. — Cobb County Police (@cobbpolice1) December 14, 2018

Our hearts are heavy with the news that a @DeKalbCountyPD officer has died in the line of duty. We offer our sincere condolences and sympathy during this terrible tragedy. — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) December 14, 2018

All the members of the @KennesawPolice would like to express our sincere condolences to the @DeKalbCountyPD tonight. Saying prayers for the fallen officer, his family/friends and fellow officers. — Kennesaw Police (@KennesawPolice) December 14, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.