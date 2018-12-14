  • Officials, police departments send condolences over death of DeKalb officer

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - As soon as the news broke that a DeKalb County police officer was killed in the line of duty Thursday night, officials and other departments across the metro started sending out their condolences and support for the DeKalb County Police Department. 

    Georgia's Gov.-elect, Brian Kemp, tweeted out, "We are forever grateful for his service and sacrifice."

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which has taken over the investigation, tweeted out a touching tribute showing a badge with a thin blue line across it. 

    Investigators have not released the name of the officer yet, only saying the officer was a man and had been with the force for less than two years. 

    Departments across the metro also sent their condolences to the DeKalb County Police Department: 

