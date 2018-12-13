0 Officer, suspect critical following shooting during traffic stop

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a police officer was shot along Candler Road in DeKalb County Thursday evening.

The DeKalb County police officer was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A K9 officer was also shot in the incident.

We have a team of reporters and photographers on the scene. LIVE coverage NOW on Channel 2 Action News.

Investigators said it began as a traffic stop around 5 p.m. Police said the suspect ran from the traffic stop and then opened fire, hitting the officer and the K9. Another officer shot the suspect, critically injuring them.

In a briefly shortly after 6:30 p.m., investigators said the K9 was also in critical condition.

Channel 2's Tom Regan confirmed the officer and the suspect were both taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Police initially said they were searching for another suspect, but have since said that is not the case.

TRENDING STORIES:

A witness who was eating inside a nearby restaurant told Regan he heard at least six gunshots.

"When we heard the six gunshots, we don't know… So, we kind of ducked inside the restaurant. And then we decided to close the backdoor and then I saw all the police officers start coming and all the ambulances were coming and then we saw some fire truck, and at that time, we realized something happened because a lot of police officers were running this way," witness Immy Ahmed told Regan.

NewsChopper 2 is over the scene and shows a massive police presence. Candler Road is shut down between Tilson and McAfee roads.

Triple Team Traffic reported spotting nearly six dozen police cars at the scene.

Just at the main scene, I’ve counted over SIX DOZEN PD cars! Maybe another 10 down closer to I-20. Crazy scene https://t.co/kGMbbapIsW — Fireball Turnbull (@DougTurnbull) December 13, 2018

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it has been called in to investigate the shooting.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune in for LIVE reports from the scene NOW on Channel 2 Action News.

Dekalb officer, K-9 shot following traffic stop on Candler road in DeKalb county. Live update ahead. pic.twitter.com/72YuGBqGZu — Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) December 13, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.