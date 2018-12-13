0 Multiple bomb threats made across metro Atlanta, entire country

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News is investigating a string of bomb threats that have been made across metro Atlanta and across the country.

Several metro counties and cities have reported threats. They coincide with threats that have been made across the country towards schools, city/county offices, businesses, newspapers and television stations.

LIVE coverage of this developing story starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

Earlier in the day, five DeKalb County schools were placed on lockdown after police said someone called in threats to them.

Here is a minute-by-minute look at what is going on:

3:40 p.m.

Gwinnett PD said hey have received threats in their jurisdiction:

"GCPD is aware of the bomb threats demanding bitcoin via email. Gwinnett businesses have received the emails. We do not have a list at the moment. Our Hazardous Devices Unit (bomb squad) is not out on any of the calls and so far the threats in Gwinnett have not been credible."

3:37 p.m.

Atlanta police release statement about apparent threats:

"We are aware of emailed bomb threats being made nationwide. Multiple businesses within our jurisdiction have reported threats to us and we are investigating. We encourage everyone to report suspicious activities and suspicious items to police immediately. At this time we continue investigating these threats."

3:35 p.m.

Troup County said they investigated two email threats made against businesses in the 100 blk of Corporate Park E and 100 blk of S. Davis Rd.

3:33 p.m.

Peachtree City police are investigating an email bomb threat to an employee at TDK on TDK Blvd. The department said it does not appear credible.

3:15 p.m.

Cobb County confirms the courthouse was cleared and has resumed normal operations.

3:05 p.m.

Calhoun EMA says the city has received multiple threats:

"We have received multiple bomb threats all over town. No dangers have been found at this time. Be aware of your surroundings but please stay calm. We have found nothing to validate any of these threats."

3:02 p.m.

The FBI has released a statement saying:

“We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”

3:01 p.m.

In Cobb County, authorities tell Channel 2 that threats have caused them to evacuate the courthouse. Threats were also made at Cobb County police headquarters, which also houses their 911 center, and police precincts 1 and 4.

@wsbtv @cobbcountygovt nobody is allowed in the building there are police at every corner and I was told by another another attorney that the judges were taken to a secure chamber — J. Feathers (@Evlfthrs) December 13, 2018

2:50 p.m.

There have been at least four locations across downtown Atlanta where bomb threats have been reported.

Cartersville police said they are looking into a threat on South Erwin Street.

Across the country:

Bomb threats have also been made to universities, newspapers and television stations across the country.

We're working a number of bomb threat calls in OKC. There have been similar threats called into several locations around the country. No credible threat found at this point. We encourage the public to continue to be vigilant and call with anything suspicious. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) December 13, 2018

MSP Fusion Center tracking multiple bomb threats emailed to numerous businesses in the state. MSP Bomb Squad notified and local departments are responding in their communities. Similar threats have been received in other states. We will share more info when available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 13, 2018

CapAlert: There has been a bomb threat at Yochum Hall. Please evacuate Yochum Hall until further notice. — Capital University (@Capital_U) December 13, 2018

CMPD is actively investigating multiple unsubstantiated bomb threats in the Charlotte area. At this time, there are similar reports happening in other cities across the country. We’ll continue to release information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/eC9nMbxcGa — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 13, 2018

SCAM ALERT: There is a rampant hoax email being distributed across the country of a bomb threat making demands for money. Emails began locally around 1 pm. We do NOT believe these emails have any validity and direct you to delete email. Do NOT send money. More info coming soon — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) December 13, 2018

(1/2) At approximately 10AM this morning #SFPD responded to reports of bomb threats at numerous locations throughout the city. SFPD is responding to each location. We have received information that several other cities across the United States have received similar threats. pic.twitter.com/AEyFanZRvr — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) December 13, 2018

Bomb threat messages via email have been sent to several businesses demanding ransom. No credibility to any individual threat generic email sent en masse — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) December 13, 2018

We are currently monitoring multiple bomb threats that have been sent electronically to various locations throughout the city.



These threats are also being reported to other locations nationwide & are NOT considered credible at this time. pic.twitter.com/GowGG4oZ9l — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) December 13, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.