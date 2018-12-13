GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police have identified a woman found dead in the woods Wednesday in Stone Mountain as Shantelle Monroe, 24.
Two hikers found Monroe's body near the Main Street Playground on Lake Drive Court.
DeKalb County police believe she was shot on the trail. Police have not identified a suspect or a motive.
Channel 2's Tom Jones spoke to police, who said they were inundated with phone calls about people worried the victim was their loved one.
We're working to get more information from police about a possible suspect or motive, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Video from NewsChopper 2 on Wednesday showed nearly a dozen police cruisers at the scene.
"Right now, we're telling the residents if they've heard or seen anything to please call the DeKalb County Police Department," Sgt. Jacques Spencer said.
