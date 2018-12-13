Man accused of killing co-worker after eating lunch with him

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of shooting and killing a co-worker after eating lunch with him faced a judge for a preliminary hearing Thursday morning.
Jerome Daniel Colvin, 34, is accused of killing Allen Craig Willard Jr., 25, Nov. 21 in Buford. The men had been eating lunch at Rico's World Kitchen shortly before Colvin shot Willard, police said.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington was in court when Colvin appeared.
Colvin is charged with felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault. He is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail.
