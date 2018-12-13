  • Man accused of killing co-worker after eating lunch with him

    By: Audrey Washington

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of shooting and killing a co-worker after eating lunch with him faced a judge for a preliminary hearing Thursday morning.

    Jerome Daniel Colvin, 34, is accused of killing Allen Craig Willard Jr., 25, Nov. 21 in Buford. The men had been eating lunch at Rico's World Kitchen shortly before Colvin shot Willard, police said.

    Colvin is charged with felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault. He is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail.

