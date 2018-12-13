DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned authorities are investigating threats made against three different schools in DeKalb County.
According to Andre Riley with DeKalb County Schools, threats have been made against Dunwoody Elementary, Chestnut Elementary and Montgomery Elementary.
The DeKalb County Schools Public Safety Department is investigating.
The Dunwoody Police Department sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement:
"This morning at 7:22 a.m., someone called in a bomb threat to Dunwoody Elementary School. Out of an abundance of caution, the school was evacuated and cleared by officers. We also received threats at Chestnut Elementary which was briefly placed on lockdown. These threats appear to be "Swatting” incidents and we have found no credible threat to our schools."
