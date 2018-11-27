All Decatur City Schools are on lockdown due to threats.
The school system posted on its website Tuesday:
"We are actively working with the police department to investigate this situation. Students cannot be checked out until the lockdown is lifted. Please do not go to the schools because this will interfere with school safety procedures. Decatur Police Department has dispatched officers to all schools."
The Decatur Police Department dispatched officers to all nine schools in the district.
MORE: Decatur Police have just asked us to move back from Winona Park Elementary as they investigate some sort of threat. All City Schools on lockdown at this hour , police presence at each school @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/dmdkLDuBR7— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) November 27, 2018
NewsChopper 2 was over Winnona Park Elementary School on Avery Street in Decatur during Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
There were several students walking back into the building at that time.
Decatur police said they received reports of a bomb threat against one school and threats of gun violence made against two additional schools.
Lt. Jennifer Ross with the Decatur Police Department said they have found "no evidence to substantiate these threats at this point."
Officers will remain at the city's schools for the rest of the day.
