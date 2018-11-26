COBB COUNTY, Ga. - If you're expecting a package from FedEx, you may want to check on your shipment.
Two FedEx trucks were involved in a crash on I-75 in Cobb County Monday afternoon, sprawling packages across the interstate.
According to Georgia 511, the trucks sideswiped each other on I-75 SB near Barrett Parkway.
At least one lane is shut down as crews work to clean up the mess. The packages have been moved out of lanes of traffic onto the shoulder.
Delayed Christmas? FedEx truck hits FedEx truck on I-75SB at Barrett Parkway, leaving packages strewn across the shoulder into the woods. Cleanup underway. Package tracking could be interesting. pic.twitter.com/dWQcCO9s46— Ross Cavitt (@RossCavitt) November 26, 2018
