  • 2 FedEx trucks involved in crash, spill packages across I-75

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - If you're expecting a package from FedEx, you may want to check on your shipment.

    Two FedEx trucks were involved in a crash on I-75 in Cobb County Monday afternoon, sprawling packages across the interstate.

    We'll have LIVE traffic updates RIGHT NOW on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    According to Georgia 511, the trucks sideswiped each other on I-75 SB near Barrett Parkway.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    At least one lane is shut down as crews work to clean up the mess. The packages have been moved out of lanes of traffic onto the shoulder.

    [RELATED: Crash involving several tractor-trailers blocking all lanes of I-285]

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories