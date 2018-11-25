Early voting for Georgia runoff elections starts Monday

Early voting for Georgia’s runoff elections is available for one week, from Monday to Nov. 30.
The runoffs will settle two statewide races in which neither Democratic nor Republican candidates won a majority of the vote in the Nov. 6 general election.
The contests heading for runoffs are for secretary of state and Public Service Commission. During the general election, Libertarian Party candidates won more than 2 percent of the vote in each race, denying their opponents an outright win.
For secretary of state, Democrat John Barrow faces Republican Brad Raffensperger. The winner will succeed Secretary of State Robyn Crittenden, who was appointed by Gov. Nathan Deal to replace Gov.-elect Brian Kemp.
In the contest for Public Service Commission District 3, incumbent Republican Chuck Eaton is opposed by Democrat Lindy Miller.
Election Day for the runoffs is Dec. 4.
To find early voting locations, voters can check with their county election offices, which often post early voting information online. Contact information for local election offices can be found through the secretary of state’s website at elections.sos.ga.gov/Elections/countyelectionoffices.do.
Absentee voting is also available for the runoffs. Voters can fill out an absentee ballot request form and return it to their county election offices. Mailed absentee ballots must be received by local election offices by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
All registered voters are eligible to participate in the runoff election, even if they didn’t cast ballots Nov. 6. The voter registration deadline for this year’s election was Oct. 9.
