0 Text messages reveal weeks before Colorado man murdered pregnant wife, daughters

FREDERICK, Colo. - Text messages between Chris Watts and his pregnant wife in the weeks leading up to her death have been released to the public.

Those messages reveal that Shanann Watts, 34, of Frederick, Colorado, noticed a change in her husband, saying he no longer wanted another child.

She wrote on Aug. 5, “I don’t know how you fell out of love with me in 5.5 weeks, or if this has been going on for a long time, but you don’t plan another baby if you’re not in love.”

The next morning, Chris Watts, 33, denied he didn’t love her, saying he didn't want to erase eight years together and responding, “l’m not sure what’s in my head.”

The text messages were revealed as part of a 2,000-page discovery document that prosecutors released to the public Wednesday.

Read the full report provided to the Denver Post here. (WARNING: Link contains graphic language and content. Viewer discretion advised.)

A friend reported Shanann Watts and the couple's two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, missing on Aug. 13.

Investigators in Colorado later found Shanann Watts’ body in a shallow grave and their daughters' bodies in commercial oil tanks at the refinery where Chris Watts worked.

Chris Watts was arrested Aug. 15. Authorities said he strangled his wife to death early Aug. 13 and suffocated his children either Aug. 12 or Aug. 13.

Chris Watts, the husband of Shanann Watts, has been taken into custody in connection with the disappearance of Shanann and their two daughters, Bella and Celeste. pic.twitter.com/9BPe8FxcIv — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) August 16, 2018

Chris Watts pleaded guilty Nov. 6 to multiple counts of first-degree murder, as well as other charges, and was sentenced Nov. 19 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Chris and Shanann Watts met in North Carolina and were married in Mecklenburg County before moving to Colorado.

